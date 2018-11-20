Florida driver arrested with blood alcohol level 8 times over limit

PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A Florida driver was arrested after his blood alcohol level was eight times above the legal limit.

Ricardo Portillo-Gonzalez, 50, was pulled over Sunday after witnesses in Pinellas County saw him driving across the road and hitting two guardrails.

The police report says Portillo-Gonzalez smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and was unsteady on his feet, The Smoking Gun reports.

A breathalyzer test administered to Portillo-Gonzalez registered an incredible .66, which is eight times higher than the legal limit of .08. A second test registered a .64.

Portillo-Gonzalez was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of drunk driving and released from custory on $500 bond.

