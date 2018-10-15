Florida driver lucky to be alive after plywood impales windshield

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - It's a reminder that anything can happen in the blink of an eye.

A Florida woman is lucky to be alive after a sheet of plywood sliced into her car windshield Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The Brevard County Fire Rescue said the incident occurred on I-95 near Rockledge.

After seeing the photos some say it reminds them of a scene from the movie 'Final Destination'.

"This is literally part of one of my fears after watching final destination. This could have been terrible for someone!," one woman commented.

Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol said the plywood fell out from the bed of a pickup truck on northbound I-95 and went through the windshield of a four-door Honda that was traveling behind it at about 2:10 p.m. The pickup truck driver received a ticket for failing to properly secure the load, WKMG says.

WFLA reports the driver suffered minor injuries, but was not taken to the hospital.

