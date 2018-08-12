Florida firefighters rescue kitten whose head got stuck inside generator

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Meow-ouch!

New Smyrna Beach firefighters came to the rescue of a kitten Sunday after the little one got his head stuck inside a generator.

Employees at the Beachside Publix called the New Smyrna Beach Fire Department after someone spotted the kitten's head poking out from a small hole in the generator. Using some lubricant, the firefighters were able to free the kitten without injury.

The cat and his family have been taken to a local animal shelter in hopes of finding the cats new homes, the department said.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.