Florida fishermen come within inches of 14-foot-long great white shark

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - A group of Florida fisherman got an up close look at one of the most powerful creatures in the water over the weekend.

The group was on board a charter boat off the coast of Fernandina Beach when a 14-foot-long great white shark approached the vessel.

“I just got through bending over on that side of the boat releasing a fish,” Capt. Tony Peeples told WJAX. “I kind of stood up and looked and said, ‘No it ain’t… Yeah it is.’”

According to the report, the shark went around the back of the boat and ate a half of a 50-pound drum. The shark was hooked on a line, returned and at the other half of the drum.

“The guy that had him on the rod ... the look on his face when he seen a great white shark, it was just like awe,” Peeples said. “His eyes were all lit up.”

"It's kind of a humbling experience when you look down and see something that big 3 feet from you:" On CBS47 at 6:30: Five Fernandina Beach fishermen come within feet of 14-foot white shark @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/pjyRSmpEL4 — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) March 11, 2018

