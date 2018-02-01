Florida flu deaths expected to rise over next few weeks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - In its latest report, the Florida Department of Health says flu deaths will continue to rise in the state over the coming weeks, signs the current health crisis is not close to ending.

In the Florida Flu Review, the FDOH reports that influenza-related illness increased sharply over the past week and current flu activity is at a higher level than at the highest point in previous seasons.

From Jan. 20 through Jan. 27, 82 outbreaks were reported in Florida for a total of 241 this flu season. The outbreaks were located in 33 counties.

According to the report, Miami-Dade County accounted for 5+ outbreaks, with none in Broward and 1-2 outbreaks in Monroe.

In addition, two flu-related pediatric deaths were reported in Florida last week, for a total of five children killed this season.

