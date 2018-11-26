Florida gamer caught raping teen girl while playing Grand Theft Auto

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly raped a teen girl while playing video games online and leaving his console on for others to hear.

Daniel Fabian, 18, of New Port Richey was arrested last week, although the incident occurred in June, WFTS reports.

While playing the popular game Grand Theft Auto with another online player, Fabian allegedly told his competitor that he was taking a short breaking to "smash" a 15-year-old girl who was at his house.

Although Fabian broke from the game, he left his microphone on allowing the other gamer to hear the victim moaning and saying "no."

According to the police report, Fabian continued to have sex with the girl despite her telling him no four times.

When Fabian was finished, he returned to play the video game with the other online gamer.

Fabian was arrested on Nov. 21 and charged with lewd and lascivious battery.

