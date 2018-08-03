Florida is neither happy or unhappy state

MIAMI - Forget the Sunshine State, from now on Florida should be known as Even Steven after a new study showed Florida was right in the middle of the happiest and unhappiest states in the U.S.

MagnifyMoney used 20 factors such as health, lifestyle and prosperity to rank the happiest 50 states in the country.

As for Florida, we were ranked pretty much right in the middle at No. 29. Not too happy, not too unhappy.

Here is how Florida fared in separate categories:

HEALTH - 25th

LIFESTYLE - 29th

ECONOMIC STABILITY - 46th

The "Economic Stability" factors include median household income, unemployment rate, price parity and people who own their own homes. So while Florida splits the happy/unhappy ranking, the future of its residents isn't as bright as other states.

But things could be worse, we could all live in Louisiana (No. 50), Rhode Island (No. 49) or West Virginia (No. 48).

Here's a look at the top 10 happiest states in the U.S.

Minnesota South Dakota Colorado Utah North Dakota Wisconsin Nebraska Iowa New Hampshire Montana

