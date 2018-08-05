Florida issues missing child alert for 7-year-old boy from Seminole County

Humza Syed, 7, was last seen on Saturday, state officials said.

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Florida officials have issued a missing child alert for a 7-year-old boy from Seminole County.

Humza Syed was last seen in the 1000 block of Ridgemount Place in Lake Mary on Saturday. The boy has been diagnosed with autism and may not respond to his own name, Seminole County Sheriff's deputies said. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and navy blue shorts.

Humza is 4 feet tall and has black hair and brown eyes, deputies said.

Anyone with information about Humza's whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Seminole County Sheriff's Office at 407-665-6650.

