Florida K-9 officer snags suspect on the run

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A crook attempting to flee from a stolen vehicle got an up close and personal meeting with a Florida K-9 officer who literally took a bite out of crime.

Pasco County Deputy Nick Carmack and K-9 Shep were in pursuit of two suspects who fled from a traffic stop Tuesday in New Port Richey with a child in the car.

After turning into a driveway, the men jumped out of the vehicle and left the child behind. That's when Deputy Carmack let Shep loose to apprehend one of the suspects.

In just seconds, Shep had jumped a fence and tracked down the suspect about 100 yards away, holding him with a firm bite until Carmack arrived.

As the suspect writhed in pain, Carmack handcuffed the man and led him back to the patrol car where he was arrested and charged with grand theft auto, fleeing to elude, criminal mischief and child neglect.

The other suspect was apprehended by another deputy and his K-9 colleague.

