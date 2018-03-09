Florida lawmakers approve bill prohibiting marriages for anyone under age of 17

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida lawmakers have approved a bill that would end most child marriages.

The House voted 109-1 on Friday for the bill, which would prohibit anyone under the age of 17 from getting married. The measure emerged after a compromise with the Senate, which originally voted to ban marriages of anyone under 18.

The final bill states that anyone marrying a 17-year-old can't be more than two years older, and minors need parental consent.



