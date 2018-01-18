Florida Legislature could declare pornography 'a public health risk'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A resolution moving through the Florida House would declare pornography a health risk.

The House Health & Human Services Committee overwhelmingly approved the resolution Thursday. It states the need for education, research and policy changes to protect Floridians from pornography.

According to the resolution, pornography "is creating a public health risk and contributing to the hypersexualization of children and teens."

Rep. Ross Spano, R-Brandon, is sponsoring the resolution. He told the committee that pornography is readily available to children through smartphones and that exposure to explicit material is harming them.

The resolution states that "children are exposed to pornography at an alarming rate and it can serve as their main source of education regarding human sexuality."

Spano is a candidate for attorney general. After the meeting, he said he isn't sure what policy changes the state should make, but said that acknowledging the problem is a first step.

