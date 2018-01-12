Florida man, 20, claims $451 million Mega Millions lottery jackpot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A 20-year-old Florida man was announced as the winner of the $451 million Mega Millions jackpot Friday.

Shane Missler of Port Richey will receive a lump sum payment of more than $281 million.

According to WFTS, Missler has already "retired" from his job as a background screening company.

Missler officially claimed his ticket at the state lottery office in Tallahassee. He purchased the winning ticket at a 7-Eleven in his hometown.

As a new millionaire, Missler appeared excited about his future.

"I intend to take care of my family, have some fun along the way, and cement a path for financial success so that I can leave a legacy far into the future," said Missler. "I have always been one to encourage the idea of chasing dreams and I believe life is about the pursuit of passion."

