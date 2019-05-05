Florida man accidentally shoots self in Publix

LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - A Florida man shopping at a supermarket accidentally shot himself when his gun discharged.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says the unidentified man was shopping at a Publix supermarket in Land O'Lakes, Florida on Sunday when his gun fired.

The sheriff's office says a bullet hit the man in a leg.

The sheriff's office says there was no active threat to anybody.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.