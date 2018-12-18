Florida man accused of driving drunk, causing fiery crash that killed 5

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - A Fort Pierce man was arrested Tuesday after state troopers said he was drunk when he caused a fiery crash that killed five people, including a 16-year-old boy, last month.

Tanner Ray Dashner, 21, faces five counts of DUI manslaughter.

Lt. Alvaro Feola, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol, said Dashner was driving a GMC Yukon along South 25th Street in White City around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 when his Yukon rear-ended a Dodge Dakota at a high rate of speed. The impact of the crash sent the Dakota into a BMW 325i.

The crash caused the Dakota to burst into flames, killing all five people inside. Troopers identified the victims as Kedan Tillet, 27, Anthony Victor, 21, Anthony Martin, 16, Darien Douglas, 21, and Alexis Chaney, 17.

The driver and a passenger inside the BMW were also hurt in the crash. Dashner was critical injured in the crash and still hospitalized at Lawnwood Medical Center.

A judge set Dashner's bond at $7.5 million.

