Florida man arrested after dining on spaghetti with his bare hands

NAPLES, Fla. - Nothing will come between a Florida man and his spaghetti; not even a fork.

Police in Naples were called to the local Olive Garden Sunday after reports that a man was causing a disturbance.

When the cops arrived, they found Ben Padgett, 32, sitting shirtless near the front door and eating spaghetti with his bare hands.

WBBH reports Padgett also smelled of alcohol.

The arrest report claims Padgett was asking people for money when they approached the restaurant's door. He became angry when an Olive Garden employee told him to stop, telling the employee "I could beat your a--."

Padgett then entered the restaurant and asked the employee what kind of genitals he had.

After he was arrested, Padgett smashed his head into the patrol car's metal partition.

Padgett was charged with disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.