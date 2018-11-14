Florida man dresses in drag to buy puppy with stolen credit card, police say

LARGO, Fla. - Police are searching for a Florida man who disguised himself as a woman to buy a puppy with a stolen credit card, authorities said.

Bryant Farfan faces charges of grand theft and identity theft.

Largo police said Farfan bought a French bulldog puppy from the All About Puppies store in Largo on Oct. 2. Store employees told police that Farfan, who was wearing a black wig, falsified adoption records and misled them about the dog's future home.

He used a stolen credit card and stolen Florida driver's license to buy the puppy for several thousand dollars. Police believe that Farfan obtained the puppy to sell the animal for a profit.

All About Puppies is offering a $1,000 reward for the safe return of the puppy.

Police are asking anyone with information about Farfan or the puppy to contact Detective Steve Allred or Detective Lance Moore at 727-587-6730.





Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.