Florida man 'enjoyed' arrest, thought it was like being on 'Live PD'

SEBASTIAN, Fla. - A Florida man may be the next Kardashian after he told police he "really enjoyed" being arrested because he felt like he was on a hit reality TV show.

Rudolph Grant, 53, was apprehended in Sebastian on July 4 after someone called 911 saying that a man was chasing a woman with a golf club, reports The Smoking Gun.

Police said Grant smelled of alcohol and was screaming in front of his home.

When an officer attempted to handcuff him, Grant began to resist by making his body go limp. Grant was then placed in double-locked mechanical restraints due to his "erratic behavior."

After being restrained, Grant told the officer he "really enjoyed resisting. It was like being on Live PD."

Live PD is a documentary program on A&E that follows police officers on the job, showing how law enforcement handles dangerous situations in real-time.

Grant was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

