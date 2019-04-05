Florida man freed from jail, immediately breaks into cars in jail parking lot

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - Seriously, it's time for an intervention with "Florida Man."

The latest harebrained escapade in his incredible life is truly unbelievable.

After spending time in the St. Lucie County jail early Thursday following an arrest for grand theft and other charges, Michael Casey Lewis was finally freed just after 9 a.m.

So how did he enjoy his new-found freedom? By attempting to break into more cars... in the jail's parking lot.

Jail surveillance video shows Lewis looking into cars in the jail parking lot before getting in one vehicle and sitting inside for almost three minutes. He then got out of the car and went to other vehicles in the lot.

When he was stopped by deputies, Lewis handed over a bag full of items he had taken from the cars he had just burglarized. The items included an iPhone, nearly $600 in cash, cigarettes and a debit card.

Lewis was arrested (again), this time on burglary, grand theft and possession of stolen property charges, and booked into the jail (again).

After a few hours, Lewis was freed on bond (again) and released from jail, where he left the premises without committing any further crimes.

