Florida man intentionally drove into family on bicycle ride, killing father, police say

TAMPA, Fla. - A 30-year-old Florida man is accused of deliberately driving into a family on a bicycle ride, killing the father and seriously injuring a toddler.

Mikese Morse was arrested Sunday night on a charge of premeditated first-degree murder. He's also facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash with a death and injuries.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan told reporters that Pedro Aguerreberry, 42, was riding on an off-road bike path with his young sons around noon Sunday when Morse drove his Dodge Avenger off the road, over a grass median and into the family.

Aguerreberry was killed and his 3-year-old, Bennett, was seriously injured. His 8-year-old, Lucas, wasn't seriously hurt.

Morse is being held without bail at the Hillsborough County Jail.

