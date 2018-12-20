Florida man kills wife, leaves body for children to find, sheriff says

Nelonza Pugh is accused of killing his wife and leaving her body for their four children to find when they woke up.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida man killed his wife and left her body for their four children to find when they woke up, authorities said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office announced the capture of Nelonza Pugh on Wednesday, several hours after a news conference where Sheriff John Mina called the death of Brooke Jenkins-Pugh "another tragic instance of domestic violence in our community, right before Christmas."

The children, who range from 2 to 13, told deputies they heard a loud argument about 1 a.m. Mina said when the children woke up about 8 a.m., the found their mother dead.

Investigators haven't said what caused the argument or how Brooke Jenkins-Pugh, 29, died.

Nelonza Pugh, 29, has an extensive arrest history, with charges including attempted second-degree murder and cocaine trafficking.



