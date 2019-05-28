Florida man looking for owner of necklace filled with ashes

SIESTA KEY, Fla. - A Florida man who found a necklace filled with a mother's ashes is asking for the public's help in finding the owner.

Shawn Rauch posted a photo of the necklace after he found it Monday while spending Memorial Day on Siesta Key.

The necklace is engraved with the word "Mom."

"I was neck deep in the water at siesta key last night and found someone’s mother’s ashes on a necklace." wrote Rauch. "Share this and help me find the owner!!"

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.