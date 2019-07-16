Florida man seeking revenge cuts off man's penis

GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man cut off the penis of another man he caught having sex with his wife earlier this year.

Police say Alex Bonilla, 49, broke into his neighbor's Gilchrist County mobile home Sunday and threatened the victim, saying he would kill the man if he resisted.

The victim said Bonilla then tied him up and cut off his penis with a pair of scissors.

According to police, the unidentified victim was able to get free and escaped the home with the "severed penis in his possession."

The victim told police Bonilla had caught him having sex with Bonilla's wife in May.

Bonilla was charged with burglary, kidnapping, false imprisonment and aggravated assault.

The victim remains hospitalized, although the status of his penis is unknown, WFTS reports.

