Florida man takes bath in Wendy's kitchen sink

MILTON, Fla. - Rub-a-dub-dub, this is definitely not the place to bathe in the tub.

Video showing a shoeless employee taking a bath in the kitchen sink of a Florida Wendy's location in Milton has gone viral.

Another Wendy's employee films the man as he dips himself into the sink filled with bubbles.

The woman behind the camera encourages the man to "wash his armpits" and "let's see them toes."

WEAR reports the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation has launched an investigation into the video after receiving complaints.

"We are taking this incident seriously and it is obviously totally unacceptable." said Mike Johnson, marketing director of the company that owns the Wendy's. "This was a prank by a person who no longer works at this restaurant, and who clearly did not use good judgment. We are taking this opportunity to reinforce our very strict quality procedures with our restaurant team."

