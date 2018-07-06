Florida man wanted for hitting store clerk who refused to sell beer

TAMPA - A Florida man is wanted after he was caught on camera punching a 63-year-old store clerk who refused to sell him beer.

Tampa police released video of the incident that occurred inside a Marathon gas station early Sunday morning.

In the video, the suspect attempts to buy beer at 3:30 a.m., but is told by the clerk, David Miller, that there are no alcohol sales after 3 a.m.

The customer begins arguing with Miller before punching him the face and then walking out of the store.

Miller suffered a bruised eye from the punch.

Police are searching for the unidentified customer.

