Florida man wearing 'COKE' shirt busted for selling... coke (cocaine)

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - A Florida man wore the correct "uniform" while selling cocaine.

Terry Leon Simmons, 53, was arrested Friday after being caught dealing the coke while wearing a shirt that said 'COKE' on the front.

The arrest report says Simmons was busted after selling the drugs outside a Fort Pierce convenience store to a driver who had pulled up to purchase the cocaine.

Simmons' blue t-shirt read "COKE" in red lettering, although The Smoking Gun reports that it is not known whether the word referred to Coca-Cola.

Simmons was charged with felony cocaine sales and was being held in the St. Lucie County jail.

