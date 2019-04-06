Florida mayor criticized for Confederate memorial decree

OCALA, Fla. - Some residents are demanding the resignation of the mayor of a central Florida city after he supported a proclamation declaring a day later this month as “Confederate Memorial Day.”

Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn said Friday that he has done nothing wrong and has no plans to resign.

Guinn presented the proclamation earlier in the week at a city council meeting.

The Ocala Star Banner reports that proclamations are under the purview of the mayor and aren’t subject to approval from the council.

Council President Mary Sue Rich says Guinn’s support of the Confederacy proclamation disqualifies him from the mayor’s seat.

Last month, commissioners in Marion County, the county in which Ocala is located, also approved a “Confederate Memorial Day” proclamation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.