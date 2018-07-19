Florida McDonald's drive-thru serves up foul-language gossip

HOMOSASSA, Fla. - (WARNING - The video above may contain language that some may consider inappropriate)

Too bad the food at McDonald's isn't a spicy as the conversation one Florida customer overheard from an employee while waiting in the drive thru lane.

It all started so innocently, as a man pulled up to the McDonald's in Cross City for a quick meal, but what he got was some foul-language gossip, according to WJXT.

According to video on the man's Facebook page, the conversation quickly veered from his order when the employee thought she was off-mic.

"So I was traveling to Homosassa, Florida today and stopped at the McDonald's in Cross City for some breakfast.........Hot Mic !!!!! CAUTION FOUL LANGUAGE!," the post read.

And what was recorded was only part of the conversation.

"There was about 45 seconds of stuff before I could get my phone out," he said. "She was talking about having to take a deuce and how they hadn't had a car in 15 minuets and now this M'Fer (me) pulled up when she had to pee."

