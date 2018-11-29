Florida middle school students hospitalized after eating THC-laced gummy bears

MULBERRY, Fla. - Multiple students at a Florida middle school were hospitalized Thursday after eating THC-laced gummy bears.

At least five students at Mulberry Middle School were taken to the hospital, while two others were picked up by their parents, WFTS reports.

Polk County school officials sent a note to parents informing them of the incident.

"At this point, it is our understanding a student brought candy to school that contains THC, the chemical found in marijuana. The candy was consumed by other students, five of whom have been taken to the hospital for examination. We will continue to cooperate with the Sheriff’s Office during this ongoing investigation. Thank you."

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said his office is investigating how the students obtained the candy, adding that criminal charges could be filed.

"We have long been concerned about the dangers of marijuana-infused candy, and that it would get into the hands of, and poison, children." said Judd. "Here's an example of that."

