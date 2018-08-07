Florida middle school teacher accused of inappropriate relationships with 2 students

Alex Hull, 31, is accused of having inappropriate relationships with two students at the middle school where he worked.

TAMPA, Fla. - A Florida middle school teacher was arrested Monday after police said he had inappropriate relationships with two students.

Alex Hull, 31, of Plant City, faces several charges, including sexual battery, lewd and lascivious molestation and showing obscene materials to minors.

Tampa police said Hull was a teacher at Benito Middle School when the alleged crimes occurred between November 2017 and May 2018.

A parent of one of the students reported Hull to police.

Police said there is no evidence linking Hull to any other inappropriate relationships, but police are asking any other possible victims to call them.

