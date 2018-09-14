Florida mom might be charged with torture in death of 2-year-old son

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida mother may be charged with torture after being arrested in the death of her 2-year-old son.

Victoria Toth, 24, was arrested last week and charged with aggravated manslaughter after her son Jayce Martin was found malnourished and bruised when his body was discovered in July, WFTV reports.

According to the arrest report, police found a broken toilet lid and broken toilet seat in the bathroom within a bedroom where fist-sized holes were found in the walls.

Although Jayce's official cause of death was peritonitis, an inflammation of the lining of the abdomen, his death certificate also mentioned "blunt force trauma to the abdomen" was discovered.

Jayce, who was being watched by Toth's boyfriend, was found unresponsive when she returned home from work.

