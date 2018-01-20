Florida National Guard soldier born in Venezuela dies in crash

SEBRING, Fla. - A Florida National Guard soldier died Friday and five others were injured after a chain reaction crash involving military vehicles in Sebring, according to the Florida National Guard and the Sebring Police Department.

Three Palletized Load System vehicles, assigned to a National Guard unit out of Miami, were traveling in line when they collided. The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

Specialist Luis Garcia, the driver of one of the vehicles, died, according to a military official. He was born in Venezuela and his ex-wife serves in the U.S. Army and lives in Hialeah, the official said.

"My heart goes out to the family and loved ones of our fallen Soldier,” said Maj. Gen. Michael A. Calhoun in a statement. "We’re also praying for the other Soldiers hurt in this tragic accident."

