Florida police officer rewards little girl for good deed at restaurant

CAPE CORAL, Fla. -

A Cape Coral police officer's body camera captured a heartwarming exchange this week as a little girl who held a door open for restaurant patrons was rewarded with a blue teddy bear.

Officer Patrick Dowdle was leaving a Perkins restaurant on Monday when the girl held the door open for him and several other people.

"Hi, cutie. That's very kind of you," an older woman using a walker told the girl as she walked into the restaurant.

Dowdle wanted to thank the girl, but she appeared to be afraid of police officers, and he wanted to change that.

Dowdle went back to his patrol car to grab a blue teddy bear to surprise the girl with a gift.

"Officer Dowdle was happy to give her the teddy bear in hopes to build trust and in appreciation for her being so helpful to others," the Cape Coral Police Department said in a Facebook post.

