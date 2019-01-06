Florida stripper arrested after threatening mass shooting

LAKELAND, Fla. - A Florida stripper has been charged with threatening a mass shooting.

Lakeland Police say 31-year-old Brien Basarich posted about her homicidal urges on social media under the username “taking-lives.”

According to an arrest affidavit, she said she had a vision of a bar or club with only one entrance and exit and that she planned to purchase an AR-15 “soonish.”

Bay News 9 reports she described herself as a great admirer of serial killers and mass murderers.

She was charged this week with written threat to kill or injure and arrested at home.

It’s unclear if she had retained an attorney who could comment on the charges.

