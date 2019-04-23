Florida Supreme Court upholds DeSantis' decision on Scott Israel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis acted within his authority in suspending former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel.

The justices rejected Israel's appeal of his removal, but set up the Florida State Senate to step in when they noted "the Constitution itself has set up its own special court to try the matter, namely the state Senate."

The Supreme Court also ruled that during a review by the Senate the official must be allowed "to mount a defense."

DeSantis suspended Israel Jan. 11 after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission report was released Jan. 2. DeSantis' order detailed how Israel allegedly "egregiously failed in his duties as Sheriff" during the Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people.

Israel's alleges DeSantis interfered with the Broward County voters' right to elect a sheriff with his order. He questioned DeSantis' constitutional authority in a March 7 petition in the 17th Judicial Circuit that was dimissed April 4. Israel didn't give up and appealed the order in the Fourth District Court of Appeal.

