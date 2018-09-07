Florida surfer in serious condition after shark bite

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - A man surfing off the coast of Fort Pierce is in serious condition after being bitten by a shark Friday morning.

The man, who was identified to be in his 60's, was surfing at Fort Pierce Inlet State park and was taken to a St. Lucie County hospital as a trauma patient after the incident, WPTV reports.

A county official says the man suffered a "significant" bit between the knee and ankle.

According to the report, beachgoers near the area of the bite are being told to swim near lifeguards.

