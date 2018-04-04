Florida teen accused of biting head off live chicken at school

A 17-year-old boy is accused of biting the head off a live chicken at a Florida school.

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida high school student accused of biting off the head of a live chicken has been arrested on animal cruelty and trespassing charges, deputies said.

David Jimenez, a 17-year-old student at University High School in Orange City, was arrested Tuesday.

According to a post on the Volusia County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Jimenez went to the school late Saturday night, entered a chicken coop that was there for a "farm to table" event held earlier in the day and bit off the head of a chicken.

A teacher discovered the chicken's headless carcass in the parking lot upon returning to school Monday.

"The chicken's head was later discovered inside the chicken coop, and eggs had been thrown in the gym and against the gym doors," the Facebook post said.

A school resource deputy identified Jimenez as the suspect after hearing about a student who was bragging about biting the head off a chicken.

Jimenez was expected to appear in court Wednesday.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.