Florida teenager accused of strangling, burying mother

Deputies said Gregory Ramos (left) killed his mother, Gail Cleavenger (right), and buried her at nearby church.

DEBARY, Fla. - Authorities say a 15-year-old Florida boy was charged in his mother’s strangulation death after her body was found buried at a nearby church.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood told news outlets Gregory Ramos was arrested early Saturday after the body of 46-year-old Gail Cleavenger was found under a church fire pit. Investigators say Ramos killed her after they argued about his school grades.

Deputies said Ramos told them he spent around 30 minutes completely killing his mother, after she survived the first strangulation attempt. Ramos used a wheelbarrow to load her body into a van and he buried her at River City Church early Friday, authorities said.

Chitwood says Ramos faces murder charges. It was unclear Saturday if he has a lawyer to represent him.

Chitwood said the case was "one of the most disturbing and saddest I've seen in my career."

According to officials, Ramos later confessed to killing his mother. Chitwood said the teenager's confession was "cold and calculated" and lacked emotion.

"He is a souless individual who thought he was gonna outsmart everyone in the room," Chitwood said.

After the killing, authorities say Ramos called friends to help him make it look like someone had burglarized the home. Ramos initially told deputies his mother was missing.

The two 17-year-old friends face multiple charges.

2018 WKMG/Associated Press