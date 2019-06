Florida woman arrested after giving husband's guns to police

Courtney Irby, 32, was arrested after taking her husband's guns and turning them over to police.

LAKELAND, Fla. - A Florida woman has been arrested after taking her husband's guns and turning them over to police.

Lakeland police said Courtney Irby, 32, told police Joseph Irby tried to run her over with a car. She later went to his apartment and searched for the guns.

According to the arrest affidavit, she told an officer she had the guns and he asked if she had committed an armed burglary. According to the affidavit, she said "yes," but explained that her husband wasn't going to turn them in. Police later spoke to Joseph Irby, who said he wanted to press charges.

She was arrested last week on charges of armed burglary of a dwelling and grand theft of a firearm.

The Ledger reports the couple was in the midst of a divorce. Court records show she applied for a temporary injunction against her husband.

