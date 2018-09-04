Florida woman disciplines toddler by shoving head in toilet

LEESBURG, Fla. - A Florida woman is being investigated after she disciplined her 3-year-old son by shoving his head into a toilet, flushing it and then sending the video to an ex-boyfriend.

Kaitlyn Wolf of Leesburg says she was just joking around with her sons, but told WFTV that she has received death threats since the video went viral.

Wolf says she disciplined the child after he used profanity. Her other son recorded the incident, which Wolf sent to the ex-boyfriend who later released the video.

In a post to Facebook on Sunday, the Leesburg Police Department acknowledged it had received calls about the video and claimed its detectives, along with the Department of Children and Families, were investigating.

Wolf says police stationed themselves outside her home on Saturday due to the threats against her.

"Everybody just stop Facebooking me and telling me you want me to die," Wolf told the television station. "I get it."

