Florida woman left 2 children in hot car with bag of meth while she shopped, deputies say

PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A Florida woman left two children in a hot car with a bag of meth while she went shopping, deputies said.

Nicole Buffington, 24, of Port Richey, was arrested Tuesday on charges of child neglect and possession of methamphetamine.

A Pasco County Sheriff's Office arrest report said deputies were called after receiving a report of children left in a hot car that afternoon.

It said the children, ages 1 and 7, were found inside the car with a plastic bag filled with a "crystal-like substance" that was in the driver's seat. It said a test found it to be methamphetamine.

Buffington was found in a nearby store, and deputies learned the children had been in the car for about 20 minutes.



