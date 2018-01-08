Florida woman run over by own car after cat ambush

COCOA, Fla. - A Florida woman trying to escape from a cat was run over by her own car, authorities said.

The woman was parked on the lawn of a home in Cocoa Friday evening. She was getting ready to leave when the cat pounced into the car and attacked, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the woman scrambled out of the vehicle to get away from the feline, but she forgot the car was in reverse. The car rolled over her, into the street and then struck a parked car.

The woman suffered critical injuries in the crash, troopers said.

"It's very unusual to have an animal leap into a car and bite somebody like this and then get run over by your own car," FHP Lt. Channing Taylor said, according to ClickOrlando.com.

