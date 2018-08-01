Florida woman shows off shark teeth collection

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - Some people would be thrilled to find just one shark tooth while strolling the beach, but one Florida woman is lucky enough to have found thousands.

Megan Abstein of St. Johns County posted to Facebook her collection of teeth, which come in all shapes and sizes, WJXT reports.

Abstein says she has found most of the shark teeth on Ponte Vedra Beach near Jacksonville. Incredibly, she has lived in the area just nine years.

"My finds over the last 8 years," Abstein said in a Facebook post. "95% were found at Ponte Vedra Beach. Recently started hitting the creeks in Gainesville...my 2 biggest came from there."

Finding the teeth does not seem to be that difficult for Abstein as she claims to find about 100 each time she pays a visit. She says she heads to the beach three times a week and walks 3-4 hours each time.

