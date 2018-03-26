Florida woman stumbles upon six-foot rattlesnake in field near home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Florida woman walking through an open field near her home was shocked to come face-to-uh... face... with a giant rattlesnake.

Lindsey Nilsen of Jacksonville shared her Monday morning encounter with the six-foot eastern diamondback rattlesnake on Facebook.

WJXT reports Nilsen came in contact with the snake just before 11:30 a.m. Monday.

"Ain't he a beaut!!" Nilsen wrote on the post.

"That is a big [expletive] rattlesnake right there, dude," a man can be heard saying in the video clip. "... Oh my god, that [expletive] is like six foot."

The snake hung around for a bit before slithering off into the distance.

