Florida wrong-way driver avoids accident, says he has medical condition

CLERMONT, Fla. - A man driving the wrong way down a busy Florida road avoided disaster, but faced the wrath of angry drivers.

The incident occurred Monday in Clermont, just west of Orlando, according to WFTV.

Video taken by Savanna Fox shows the man driving into oncoming traffic on Highway 27 while other drivers are honking and yelling at the man.

When the man stops at an intersection, Fox gets out of her car to confront him.

“You’re going to cause an accident. People have (expletive) children. You’re going to head-on somebody,” she said.

According to the report, police were able to track down the driver after Fox gave them his license plate number.

The man reportedly had no memory of the incident when shown video of him driving the wrong way. He said he has a medical condition that causes memory loss.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.