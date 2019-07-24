Florida's 2-day spiny lobster sport season set to begin

MIAMI - Divers are preparing for Florida’s annual two-day spiny lobster sport season.

The season begins Wednesday after midnight and runs through Thursday. Florida wildlife officials are urging participants to follow regulations or risk jail time.

A saltwater fishing license and a lobster stamp are required to take the crustaceans.

The lobster’s carapace must be larger than 3 inches, located from between the horns to where the head meets the tail. If not, the lobster must be released. Egg-bearing female lobsters must also be left alone.

Officials say a dive flag is mandatory for safety.

Participants in Monroe County and Biscayne National Park can only have six lobsters. The limit is 12 for the rest of Florida.

The regular season starts Aug. 6 and ends March 31.

