Fort Pierce boy killed in Christmas traffic crash, police say

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - Police say a boy celebrating his ninth birthday on Christmas Day was killed in a traffic crash in Florida.

Fort Pierce Police spokesman Ed Cunningham said in an email that 9-year-old Isaac Santillan of Fort Pierce died early Monday when the car in which he was riding crashed into an unoccupied pickup truck parked off the roadway.

Cunningham said Isaac died at the scene.

The boy had been sitting in the car’s back seat with his 5-year-old sister. Cunningham said the girl was hospitalized in critical condition.

The 5-year-old girl’s father was driving the car. Cunningham said the man was hospitalized in stable condition, and an adult woman in the front passenger seat was hospitalized in critical condition.

The crash was under investigation. Cunningham said Monday was Isaac’s ninth birthday.

