'Get out of my country,' Florida man tells customers at McDonald's

John Jay Smith is accused of threatening two customers with a stun gun and knife at a McDonald's in St. Augustine, yelling at them to "get out" of his country.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A Florida man faces multiple charges after he threatened two customers at a McDonald's restaurant with a stun gun and knife and yelled at them to "get out" of America, sheriff's deputies said.

It happened early Wednesday in St. Augustine.

Mohamed Galal and Zeyad Said told St. Johns County sheriff's deputies that John Jay Smith, 60, approached them while holding a knife and asked if they were "American boys."

An arrest report said Smith yelled, "Get out of my country. You do not deserve to eat here."

While being arrested, Smith said, "They killed my son," a U.S. Marine who died while in combat in Afghanistan, the report said.

The victims told WJXT that they are Muslim exchange students from Egypt.

Smith faces charges of aggravated assault, trespassing and burglary.

Prosecutors will determine whether the incident was a hate crime.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.