Get your money back from SunPass by following these steps

MIAMI - The SunPass nightmare that gave Florida drivers headaches during a problematic system upgrade is over; now's the time to get back what's yours.

The Florida Department of Transportation announced Thursday it will reimburse overdraft expense fees from banks that may have accrued during the transition period.

During the upgrade, backlogged transactions were posted, causing banks to charge the fees, according to WFTV.

Customers looking to file a claim must submit records showing at least two automatic replenishments that may have caused the overdraft fees between June 11 and Aug. 17

If you'd like to get your money back, you can fax a claim to FDOT at 1-888-265-1725 or mail the claim to the following address:

General Customer Correspondence & Enrollment

Florida Department of Transportation/SunPass

P.O. Box 447

Ocoee, FL 34761

Customers can also visit any SunPass office across the state.

CLICK HERE for more information on how and where to file a claim.

