Gov. Rick Scott issues state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Michael

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott has issued a state of emergency for counties across Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Michael.
In a news release, Scott said by making the declaration, he is ensuring that state and local government has ample time, resources and flexibility to get prepared for the storm.
The Florida National Guard has been directed to activate 500 guardsmen to assist in planning and logistics, as well as prepare for response to impacted areas.
Scott has also urged all utilities and local partners to ensure mutual aid agreements are active and review the number of generators they have.
The state Emergency Operations Center will activate to level 1 Monday morning, as the storm is expected to reach Florida by Wednesday. The state emergency response team has also been activated, enhancing coordination between federal, state and local emergency management agencies.
Click here to see Scott's briefing in its entirety.
Counties listed as part of the state of emergency include:
- Escambia
- Santa Rosa
- Okaloosa
- Walton
- Holmes
- Washington
- Bay
- Jackson
- Calhoun
- Gulf
- Gadsden
- Liberty
- Franklin
- Leon
- Wakulla
- Jefferson
- Madison
- Taylor
- Hamilton
- Suwannee
- Lafayette
- Dixie
- Columbia
- Gilchrist
- Levy
- Citrus
