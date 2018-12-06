Grandmother, aunt kept Florida boy locked in box, police say

Wanda Cunningham, 62, and Waniecia Cummings, 34, are accused of beating a 13-year-old boy, locking him in a box and chaining him to a couch.

The Florida Times-Union reports Wanda Cunningham, 62, and Waniecia Cummings, 34, remained jailed Wednesday night on $500,000 bond each, a week after their arrests.

Orange Park police said the boy was treated in October for a severe injury to his genitals that he said he received jumping over a fence. But doctors in the Jacksonville suburb found other injuries, scars and burn marks and notified police.

The boy then told officers he had been beaten, locked in a box and room for days without food and chained to a couch.

It could not be determined late Wednesday if Cummings and Cunningham have attorneys.

