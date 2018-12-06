Florida

Grandmother, aunt kept Florida boy locked in box, police say

Wanda Cunningham, Waniecia Cummings remain jailed

By Associated Press

Wanda Cunningham, 62, and Waniecia Cummings, 34, are accused of beating a 13-year-old boy, locking him in a box and chaining him to a couch.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A 13-year-old Florida boy's grandmother and aunt beat him, locked him in a box and chained him to a couch, police said.

The Florida Times-Union reports Wanda Cunningham, 62, and Waniecia Cummings, 34, remained jailed Wednesday night on $500,000 bond each, a week after their arrests.

Orange Park police said the boy was treated in October for a severe injury to his genitals that he said he received jumping over a fence. But doctors in the Jacksonville suburb found other injuries, scars and burn marks and notified police.

The boy then told officers he had been beaten, locked in a box and room for days without food and chained to a couch.

It could not be determined late Wednesday if Cummings and Cunningham have attorneys.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.